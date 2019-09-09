Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 762.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 951,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,907. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

