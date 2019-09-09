Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,509,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,426,000 after buying an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,193,000 after buying an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.05. 1,655,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,113. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

