Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 15,100 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,307,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,322,000 after purchasing an additional 629,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,048,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,543,000 after acquiring an additional 98,805 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,460,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,023,000 after acquiring an additional 243,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 140,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,182. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

