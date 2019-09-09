Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,066 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 10.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,199,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATR traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 231,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

