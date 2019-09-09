Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,296 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 141.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,975,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 726,139 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,539,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,407,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,799,000 after acquiring an additional 564,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,645,000 after acquiring an additional 382,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. 3,449,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,306. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

