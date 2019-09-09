Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 234.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

RIO traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.40. 167,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,381. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

