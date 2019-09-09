Rialto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,895.00 (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Rialto token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Rialto has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00215549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.01265430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Rialto

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

