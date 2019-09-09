Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:RHNO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $0.91. Rhino Resource Partners shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 560 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhino Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter.

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

