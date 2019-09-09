Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Receives $30.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 859,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $368,108.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,262.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $80,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,355 shares of company stock valued at $798,013 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Rexnord by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 690,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,929 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in Rexnord by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 337,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after buying an additional 67,705 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

