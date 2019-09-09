Reviewing NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) & Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $322.54 million 0.95 -$43.64 million ($0.74) -8.74 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.20 billion 6.63 $11.86 billion $2.24 19.51

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -10.86% -14.40% -6.70% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 31.42% 19.37% 14.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoPhotonics and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 0 3 0 3.00

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus target price of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg..

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NeoPhotonics does not pay a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats NeoPhotonics on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.