Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $225,000 Position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 78,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period.

Get EATON VANCE MUN/SHS alerts:

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,169. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.