Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 500 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 166.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brightworth increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

NYSE PNC traded up $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.29. 1,682,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

