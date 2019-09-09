Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 480.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 432,337 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

