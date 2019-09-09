Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $212,000 Investment in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 438,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 81,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in CareDx by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 309,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 60,254 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $20.26. 78,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,693. CareDx Inc has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $971.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. Research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 30,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $1,183,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,989.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,055. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.