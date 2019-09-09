Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 1,190.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 378.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. 4,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,462. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

