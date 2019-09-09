Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 158.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,713 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,227 shares of company stock worth $48,427,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

