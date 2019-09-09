Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,748 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 324.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,385 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Starbucks by 162.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 432.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Starbucks by 176.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 862,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,635. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

