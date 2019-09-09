Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 16,996 Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 117.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intrexon were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,782 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,077 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the second quarter valued at about $6,360,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on XON. Bank of America cut their target price on Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Intrexon news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $37,418.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $63,375.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,062.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,672 shares of company stock worth $173,474 over the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XON traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $930.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.55. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 368.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

