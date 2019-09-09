Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,675,000 after purchasing an additional 655,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 348,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $2,921,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

NYSE:BK traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.48. 7,805,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

