Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,792 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.24% of Getty Realty worth $78,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Getty Realty by 16.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 169,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 280.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

GTY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.93. 9,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

