Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 281,500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 281,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Deckers Outdoor worth $69,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,771.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 192.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

DECK stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Macquarie set a $155.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

