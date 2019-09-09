Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Canon worth $68,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canon by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.18. 9,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. Canon Inc has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.599 per share. This is a boost from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Canon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

