Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,305,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $71,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,470 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 287.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 608,372 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,706,000 after acquiring an additional 451,275 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 921 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,369. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,734. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.