Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 302,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of GeoPark worth $77,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in GeoPark by 2,416.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRK shares. GMP Securities started coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. GeoPark Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.65.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). GeoPark had a return on equity of 71.41% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoPark Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

