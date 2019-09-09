Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,552,600 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $82,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $170,379,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 328.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,451 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,367,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,437,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,871 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,822,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,194,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

SU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. 164,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,401. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

