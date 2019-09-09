Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 124,600 Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,048,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.41% of PLDT worth $75,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 970.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 8.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. CLSA cut shares of PLDT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,264. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. PLDT Inc has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $819.46 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts expect that PLDT Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.