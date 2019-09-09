Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72, 64,358 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 96,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

The stock has a market cap of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,131,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

