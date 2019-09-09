RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.0466 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 98.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 62.4% higher against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $17,102.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00455808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00105512 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00041831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003588 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001769 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000440 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RFOX is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,622,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,222,669 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.