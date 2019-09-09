Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Director Sells $600,720.00 in Stock

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:O traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $75.25. 1,361,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Standpoint Research increased their target price on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 136,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.8% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,055,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

