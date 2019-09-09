RBF Capital LLC Sells 42,030 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Natixis purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $4,425,000. Seeyond grew its position in shares of LKQ by 57.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 30.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 55.9% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 33,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.40. 1,469,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $33.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

