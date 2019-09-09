RBF Capital LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,600 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.5% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Bank of America by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $28.63. 67,254,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,261,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

