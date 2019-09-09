RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 6,347 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,015,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,185 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $2,434,762.90.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,774 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $924,013.22.

On Thursday, June 27th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,925 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,279,729.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,381 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $809,732.88.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.43. The stock had a trading volume of 79,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.00. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $171.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 444,331 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,995,000 after buying an additional 170,692 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,061,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 91.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after buying an additional 129,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

