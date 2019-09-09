Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $847,982.00 and $9,289.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00215549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.01265430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.