Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 559.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,291 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5,205.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. 141,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.