QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) were up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.08, approximately 697,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 722,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $19.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $585.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $522,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,775 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 46,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

