Quark (QRK) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Quark has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $1.06 million and $366.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 259,630,180 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

