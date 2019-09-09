Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 752.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 419,985 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 120,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $152,560.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. 72,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Scientific Games Corp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

