Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $1,348,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Brinker International by 446.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after buying an additional 714,665 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 563,511 shares in the last quarter.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $38,148.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. 899,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,783. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.06.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

