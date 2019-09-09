Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $175,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 281.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,529. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $129.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.