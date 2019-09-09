Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Yelp by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 202,356 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Yelp by 421.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP grew its holdings in Yelp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 314,307 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,230 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Aegis upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

Yelp stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.16. 633,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

