Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.27.

MCO traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.89. 35,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.99. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $222.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

