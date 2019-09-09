Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after buying an additional 478,988 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

