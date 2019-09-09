Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 410 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen upgraded Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of HUBG traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.60. Hub Group Inc has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.