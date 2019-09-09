Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Cap of $63.69 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Quant has a market capitalization of $63.69 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00051292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00320970 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009442 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001215 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007037 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

