Quaker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 49,975 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Corteva accounts for 0.6% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $387,933,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $270,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $163,478,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $143,435,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $125,975,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,579. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

