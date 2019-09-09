Qredit (XQR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Qredit has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $439,000.00 and approximately $9,505.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035641 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000222 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

