PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PVH by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PVH by 54.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PVH by 187.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $117.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $100.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.55.

PVH traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.19. 1,948,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,608. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

