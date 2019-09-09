Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 186 ($2.43).

PURP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 222 ($2.90).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.18. Purplebricks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.80 ($3.66).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.