Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,095 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,030,287,000 after purchasing an additional 97,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after purchasing an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,624,000 after buying an additional 53,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 856,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,411,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $204.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

