Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 24,051 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 24.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,936 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,917 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock traded down $10.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.00. 869,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,621. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. New Street Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

